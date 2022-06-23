Working model of nuclear power plant now in Egmore museum

CHENNAI: The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Monday handed over a working model of a nuclear plant to the State government and the model is placed in a government museum in Egmore. This is the first time in the country that a working model of the nuclear power plant is placed in a government museum.

The model of the nuclear power plant named 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) was inaugurated and kept for display "for creating awareness among the public". The reactor will be displayed in the Children's museum, inside the government museum.

The working model placed in the museum is with the ratio 1:150 meaning the original reactor is 150 times bigger than the working model. The model is self-explanatory as the working model will explain about the process of production of power in Tamil, English and Hindi.

After the reactor was handed over, Secretary of Tourism Department B Chandramohan said that more than 1,500 to 2,000 persons visit the exhibition on working days and the numbers will increase on weekends. People visiting the exhibition will be benefited from the working model as they will get to know the working principles behind nuclear reactors which they have been studying only in the books.

Speaking about the new initiatives to be undertaken in Egmore museum, Chandramohan said that a new archaeological wing will be established at the cost of Rs 22 crore and an extension of children's museum wing will be established at the cost of Rs 22.4 crore.