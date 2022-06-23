Line block: Several EMUs between Beach-Tambaram to stay cancelled

CHENNAI: Rail commuters relying on late night EMUs for commuting between Chennai Beach and Tambaram should consider alternate travel options for the next few days. Chennai Railway Division has notified the cancellation of several late night EMU locals on Chennai Beach - Tambaram stretch for taking up engineering works on the route.

Several EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Tambaram between 11pm and 12 midnight would be cancelled due to line `block permitted at Tambaram Yard from June 24 to 28.

T`ambaram - Chennai Beach EMU leaving Tambaram 22.25hrs, 23.25hrs, 23.45hrs and Beach -Tambaram EMUs leaving Beach at 23.20hrs, 23.40hrs and 23.59hrs would be fully cancelled on June 23, 24, 25 and 27. Likewise, Tambaram - Beach EMU local trains leaving Tambaram at 22.40hrs, 23.15hrs and 23.35hrs would be fully cancelled on June 26. EMUs leaving Chennai Beach at 23.30hrs, 23.40hrs and 23.59hrs towards Tambaram would be fully cancelled on June 26, a statement issued by Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) said.