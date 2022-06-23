City

Electrocution of retd EB staff: Case booked against 4 officials

The deceased, Radhakrishnan (62), a resident of Washermenpet, had retired from EB in the year 2019, but used to attend calls whenever senior officials ask him.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Secretariat Colony police booked a case against four EB staff, including the assistant engineer, for allegedly failing to provide safety gears to a retired EB line inspector who electrocuted while attending an EB fault on Tuesday in Purasawalkam.

He was reportedly attending such a call in Purasawalkam when he was electrocuted on Tuesday. Seeking justice, the family had refused to accept the body of Radhakrishnan.

Police said that they have booked a case against 4 persons, including an assistant engineer, in connection with the death of Radhakrishnan.

Electrocution
Purasawalkam
EB staff
case booked

