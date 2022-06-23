2-year-old boy dies after TV falls on him in Kolathur

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy died in a freak accident after a television set fell on him at his house in Kolathur on Wednesday.

Police said the boy, Rithish, son of Arunachalam, a construction worker residing at Varalakshmi Nagar was playing at home near the TV when the incident happened. Only the boy’s grandmother was at home when the incident took place as the boy's parents were away at work.

The TV fell on the boy and immediately he was taken to a hospital in Periyar Nagar, where the medical team declared him dead on arrival. Kolathur police have registered a case in connection with the incident.