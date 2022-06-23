City

18-yr-old run over by earthmover in Sriperumbudur

Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth died after he was run over by the earthmover in SIPCOT in Sriperumbudur on Thursday.

The deceased, Koral Singh of Madhya Pradesh, was working in a private firm in SIPCOT in Sriperumbudur. On Thursday morning, while on duty in the factory, he slipped and fell under the tyres of the earthmover and died on the spot.

On information, the Sriperumbudur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Sriperumbudur government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

Sipcot
Sriperumbudur police
Sriperumbudur government hospital
earthmover death
Sriperumbudur death

