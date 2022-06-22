VAO arrested for graft by DVAC officials in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A village adminstrative officer who allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 7,000 for a patta name transfer was caught rend handed by sleuths from DVAC while accepting the amount in Tiruvallur on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Mani, VAO at Krishnamaraj Kuppam village.

The complainant approached Vigilance and Anti – Corruption, Tiruvallur unit, and gave complaint that he had applied for Patta name transfer for his properties received from his father through Dhana settlement at Krishnamaraj Kuppam.

Mani, VAO of the village, demanded Rs 7,000 as bribe for processing his application. In this connection a case was registered and a trap was organized on Wednesday.

During trap proceedings, the accused Mani reiterated his earlier demand and received the bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the complainant. The accused was arrested immediately after he received the money.