Teen murdered by elder brother over ruckus at Mogappair home

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man strangulated his younger brother to death with a belt at their residence in Mogappair after quarrel over the latter coming home drunk regularly to home and picking up fights with family members.

K Rasu was arrested by the Nolambur police on Wednesday. Rasu is married and has a five-year-old daughter. His mother, Kala and two brothers, Chandran alias Vicky (19) and Manikandan too live in the same house.

On Tuesday night, the deceased, Vicky had come home drunk and had snatched the mobile phone from Raju’s daughter, which led to an argument between the brothers.

Soon, Raju started assaulting Vicky and after a while, took his belt and strangulated his neck, despite the family members trying to intervene. Vicky fell down unconscious and was rushed in an ambulance to a private hospital nearby, where the teenager was declared brought dead.

Nolambur police, on information, secured Vicky’s body and sent it to government hospital for autopsy and after investigations, arrested Rasu for the murder. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police said that the deceased has four pending cases against him, including theft.