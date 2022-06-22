Prune trees before rains, Mandaveli people tell GCC

CHENNAI: Mandaveli residents urge the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to clear branches that might pose danger to people and buildings as the city has been witnessing rainfall in the last few days and the northeast monsoon is also approaching in a few months.

Speaking to DT Next, B Rajesh Kumar, resident of Thiruvalluvarpet Street in Mandaveli said, “Branches of a tree opposite my house is closer to the balcony. Though earlier this year it did not pose a threat as it was summer, currently the sudden rainfall is causing panic among residents.”

“When we complained about the issue in December last year, GCC staff swiftly cleared the uprooted trees and trimmed branches of several trees in the locality. Hence, we request the GCC to follow the procedure this year too,”added Rajesh.

Rajesh further requested the GCC officials to ensure action across the city before heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, another resident of Mandaveli said that last year during the rainfall, a tree uprooted and fell onto an auto, while the driver was sitting inside.

“With a great stroke of luck, the driver managed to escape, but the auto was completely damaged. During rainfall, many residents face the issue of branches falling onto vehicles,” he said.

Commenting on this issue, MS Prasanth, Deputy Commissioner (Works), GCC said, “Residents are welcome to place their request for clearing branches to tollfree number 1913. Upon receiving the complaint, the respective ward staff will come and inspect the place and if the branches are posing any danger, it will be cleared off.”

“As an added step, prior to the northeast monsoon between October and December, we will be conducting a two-month tree pruning exercise across the city. As branches can damage vehicles, street lights, electric cables and also be hazardous to humans, we will ensure the branches are trimmed out in due time,”added the DC.