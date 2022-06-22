Metro corridor between Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur at Rs 1K cr

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Wednesday awarded Larsen &Toubro (L&T) Limited the construction of an elevated corridor from Nehru Nagar (near Kandanchavadi) to Sholinganallur at an estimated cost of Rs 1,021 crores. Under the phase II project, L&T will construct a 10 km viaduct with 10 Metro stations in the whole stretch.

According to CMRL press note, the alignment of Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur passes through Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), which comprises major IT parks and commercial establishments. Additionally, the stretch passes through three intersections such as Perungudi, Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. At Thoraipakkam, stabling lines and crossovers are being planned to have connectivity to the rest of the Metro corridors.

Meanwhile, CMRL is constructing portal structures at Okkiam Maduvu to accommodate future elevated expressways of Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), added the press note. The contract meeting was held between CMRL and L&T on Wednesday with the participation of CMRL MD MA Siddique.

CPR awareness programmes at Metro stations

CMRL together with TACT academy of clinical training is conducting free CPR awareness programmes at Wimco Nagar Metro station between 10 am and 11 am on June 25 and at Ashok Nagar Metro station between 5pm and 6 pm on June 26.

The CPR programme will be conducted for 25 persons each session. And to take part in the event, public can register at https://tact-india.com/registration/ and https://tact-india.com/registration-form2/