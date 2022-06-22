Hoax bomb threat to Tambaram rly station lands man in jail

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 36-year-old man who made a hoax bomb call to the Tambaram railway station on Wednesday.

The Chennai police control room on Wednesday morning received a phone call in which the caller said that a powerful bomb would blast in the Tambaram railway station soon and disconnected the call. The police team along with the sniffer dogs and bomb squad rushed to the Tambaram railway station and after searching the whole premise the police confirmed that it was a hoax call. Later, when traced the mobile number, police found that it was Vinoth Kumar of East Tambaram. Police said Vinoth separated from his wife Divya a year ago and the latter was staying with the children in Jafferkhanpet. Vinoth had called Divya and threatened her that police would soon visit her house and in the meantime, he had made the hoax bomb call to the control room.

Police sources said Vinoth got arrested in Selam and he was the same person who made a hoax bomb threat to the Ex-Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy's house two years ago. The police have arrested Vinoth and further inquiry is on.