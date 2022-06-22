Gold worth 3.4 kg seized from woman at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized 3.4 kgs of gold of 24K purity worth Rs 1.59 crore and arrested a woman passenger on Tuesday.

Based on intelligence, Jesantha Mary Francis Andaroseraj hailing from Tiruchy, who arrived in Chennai from Colombo was intercepted by Air Customs Officers on suspicion of carrying gold. On search of her baggage, gold in rubbery paste form was found concealed in her baggage and it led to the recovery of 24K gold weighing 3.4 Kgs valued at Rs. 1.59 crore. The same was seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger was arrested and produced before Judicial Magistrate Court in Alandur and further investigation is under progress.