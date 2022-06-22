Formulate strategy to reduce road accidents involving students: MNM

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam on Wednesday urged the State government to come out with a strategy to prevent road accident fatalities involving college students.

"College students getting killed in two-wheeler accidents in the state has become a daily occurrence. Half of the accidents could be avoided if the students follow traffic rules, " MNM said.

The party pointed to the two separate accidents involving Theni student Sakthikumar and Salem student Dinesh both of whom were declared brain-dead and their organs were donated. "The compassion and kindness of the parents who volunteered to donate the organs in the midst of the tragedy of losing a child at a young age are commendable. MNM salute the parents who set examples for others," it said.

MNM urged the students, parents, college management, police and transport department to work together to formulate a strategy to reduce the number of accidents.