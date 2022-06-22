Early detection of breast cancer now possible with simple blood test

CHENNAI: Breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the leading cause of global cancer incidence, with an estimated 2.3 million new cases per year.

To spread awareness about early detection of cancers and offer treatment, a city-based private hospital on Wednesday launched the EasyCheck-Breast test for early detection.

Epidemiological studies have shown that the global burden of breast cancer is expected to cross almost 2 million by 2030. In India, it has increased significantly almost by 50% between 1965 and 1985.

“Now, with the introduction of the innovative EasyCheck Breast, it enables early and easy identification of breast cancer,” said Dr Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

“According to experts, approximately 70% India women are diagnosed at a late stage. We hope to lower this statistic significantly.” The late diagnosis of breast cancer remains the sole cause of high mortality rate in women with breast cancer in India.

So, it’s important to get tested at least once a year to ensure early detection. The kit will be available from June 22 at all Apollo centres.