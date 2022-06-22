Chennai transperson fights stigma to clear Class 10 board exam

CHENNAI: Story of an 18-year-old Nivetha, a trans girl from Triplicane, is an inspiring one. Nivetha who identified herself as a trans girl at the age of 14 is the only trans person in Tamil Nadu to appear for class 10 board exam and importantly to clear the exam. Nivetha managed to secure 42.4 per cent in exam results announced on June 20.

Nivetha who studied at Lady Willingdon Higher School is planning to take biology group in class 11 to finally pursue her dream of doing medicine. Nivetha who was born as Ranjith to a daily wage labourer parents had to face a tough battle when she finally decided to come out to her parents. "With no means, I decided to leave my house, " says Nivetha. But, Nivetha's parents are currently feeling proud when she informed them about clearing the exam and shared the dream about pursuing higher education.

"I often felt different from my assigned sexuality. With great effort and bravery I opened up to parents when I was studying class 9. After leaving the house, I befriended another trans woman living in my locality. She and others financially supported me and motivated me to write the exam. This is surely the beginning of many trans persons living their true life,” added Nivetha.