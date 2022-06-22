Aesthetic in 'store' in the heart of the Chennai

CHENNAI: Raw Mango, a design house that is home to some of the finest handloom collections of sarees, textiles, and other garments has opened its first store in Chennai on Cenotaph Road in collaboration with Collage.

The white walls in the design house have eclectic statues and shades of brown that both complement and elevate the overall palette of the design house, with a mélange of colourful apparel, adding colour to the place.

The design house is a 5,400 sq foot bungalow that was revamped by visual creative director, Adityan Melekalam.

Talking about what inspired the design of the store, Sanjay Garg, the founder and textile designer says, “We wanted to create a space that was inspired by the history and the context of the building and at the same time, we were not too burdened by it. We were also quite fascinated by the Tamil architecture which inspired a lot of design elements in the space. Like most of the Raw Mango stores, we wanted to build a gallery that showcases the brand’s textile offerings and fascinations along with the products.”