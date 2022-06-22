39 aspirants of ManidhaNaeyam IAS Academy clear UPSC prelims

CHENNAI: Thirty-nine aspirants of ManidhaNaeyam IAS Academy passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims exam according to the results announced on Wednesday. The Academy founded by former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy has announced a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 for students who cleared the first stage of the exam.

The ManidhaNaeyam IAS academy has been doing various social work for the benefit of all its students and general public. “It is noteworthy that more than 3,601 student graduates have passed competitive exams from the academy and are in various senior positions at the State and national level, ”stated the press note.

In that regard, the announcement was made in order to fill a total of 1,011 vacancies for the year 2022. Eligible students from all districts in Tamil Nadu were admitted to the ManidhaNaeyam free training centre. Those who got high marks in Class 10 and Class 12 were given priority in admission, noted the press note.

ManidhaNaeyam Academy trained 13,000 students on a three-shift basis at seven locations. As an initiative ManidhaNaeyam has also trained aspirants online during pandemic. “Many students not only from Tamil Nadu but from all over India participated and benefited. Also, this year special training was given to all the students through the website, ”read the press note. As a result of such training, a total of 39 aspirants, including 19 boys have cleared UPSC at prelims. All those who have passed the prelims examination can register at www.mntfreeias.com or contact 044 24358373, 24330952, 8428431107 from June 23.

The ManidhaNaeyam IAS Academy was established in 2005 by Saidai Sa Duraisamy, Mallika Duraisamy, Vetri Duraisamy and Vasundhara Vetri to help socially and economically backward people, the press release stated.