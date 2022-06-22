10 men held for playing rummy inside train toilet

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount railway police arrested a group of 10 men who were playing rummy inside the toilet of the Pondicherry-Chennai Express train on Tuesday.

The Pondicherry-Chennai Express arrived at Egmore at 10 am every day. On Tuesday, while the train was on the way to Egmore from Chengalpattu, a group of men occupied the toilet in a coach and did not allow passengers to use it. The group was playing rummy and betting money on the game.

A few women, who were travelling in the coach, filed a complaint with the Railway officials online.

Soon, the St Thomas Mount Railway police visited the Tirusulam railway station and stopped the train.

While conducting a search, they caught 10 men playing rummy inside the toilet and seized the cards and money, which were used for betting.

After the train departed, the Railway police registered a case and took the group to the court where they were asked to pay the fine of Rs 10,000.