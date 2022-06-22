City

10 men held for playing rummy inside train toilet

A few women, who were travelling in the coach, filed a complaint with the Railway officials online.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount railway police arrested a group of 10 men who were playing rummy inside the toilet of the Pondicherry-Chennai Express train on Tuesday.

The Pondicherry-Chennai Express arrived at Egmore at 10 am every day. On Tuesday, while the train was on the way to Egmore from Chengalpattu, a group of men occupied the toilet in a coach and did not allow passengers to use it. The group was playing rummy and betting money on the game.

Soon, the St Thomas Mount Railway police visited the Tirusulam railway station and stopped the train.

While conducting a search, they caught 10 men playing rummy inside the toilet and seized the cards and money, which were used for betting.

After the train departed, the Railway police registered a case and took the group to the court where they were asked to pay the fine of Rs 10,000.

train
held
train toilet
rummy
playing rummy inside train toilet
St Thomas Mount railway police
Railway officials
Pondicherry-Chennai Express

