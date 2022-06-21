WCC team awarded in national level Toycathon competition

CHENNAI: Jans warriors, a team from Women's Christian College (WCC) has recently been awarded as one among the seven winning teams of Toycathon, a national level toy/board game making competition 2022, conducted under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-reliant India Campaign) in May. The event was organised by nine ministries combined.

According to the press note, in the final physical edition held in Delhi on May 24 and 25, a total of 227 teams, including WCC were selected from 14,219 teams across India. Interestingly, WCC’s Jans warriors was the only women’s team from Arts and Science college in the competition that mostly witnessed teams from engineering backgrounds. Additionally, WCC set up a board game with no technology involved which helped the team stand out in all rounds.

The team received a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 as a special contribution from the National Institute of Engineering and Technology.

“Most of the teams from Engineering colleges showcased projects with tech gears, however, WCC’s team had a board game in a simple wooden box. The evaluators mentioned the scope of this project in European countries as well, ”stated the press note.