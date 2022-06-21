Velumani entitled to get copy of preliminary inquiry report: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that the Former Local Administration Minister SP Velumani is entitled to get a copy of DVAC's preliminary inquiry report in a case booked against the AIADMK leader on charges of awarding tenders of Chennai and Coimbatore corporation illegally.

While heading the first bench with Justice N Mala, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari passed the direction to the state to serve a copy of the inquiry report and other documents in connection with the case to the accused.

Velumani prayed for a direction to the DVAC to serve the inquiry report and other documents as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

However, state Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram informed the HC that the case against the petitioner was registered on the basis of a direction given by the Madras HC.

“In the first case, the DVAC had submitted a report saying that there is no prima facie against the accused, and the same was served to him. However, in the latest case, the inquiry is undergoing and the government’s nod is required to provide the copies of the documents, ” the AG submitted.

Recording either side’s submissions, the CJ observed that the petitioner is entitled to obtain the inquiry report’s copy and other documents and directed the State to serve the same. The matter has been adjourned to June 27.

It is noted that DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi and Arappor Iyakkam had approached the Madras HC against Velumani alleging that there were several irregularities in awarding tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations during his stint as the LA minister.