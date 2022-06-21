City

Truck driver held for murdering man in drunken brawl

Nagaraj is a native of Vaatakudi near Nagapattinam and was working in a construction material store in Red hills.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old truck driver has been arrested for the murder of a 50-year-old man, after a drunken brawl near Red hills, a week ago. The incident happened on June 15 and the victim; Nagaraj succumbed to his injuries on Monday after which police altered the case to murder. Nagaraj is a native of Vaatakudi near Nagapattinam and was working in a construction material store in Red hills.

The accused, Janagaraj, is a resident of Jothi nagar in Padiyanallur near Red hills. On June 15, Janagaraj was consuming liquor along with the victim, Nagaraj (50) near a wedding hall in Padiyanallur.

While drinking, they had an argument and the verbal duel escalated into a brawl. Janagaraj assaulted Nagaraj with iron rods, leaving him bleeding.

Nagaraj was moved to the Government stanley hospital for treatment, where he died without responding to treatment. Red hills police registered a case of murder and arrested Janagaraj.

