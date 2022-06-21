SpiceJet told to compensate Rs 68K to man over flight cancellation

CHENNAI: District consumer disputes redressal forum, Chengalpattu has directed Spicejet to compensate Rs 35,000 to a CISF man, apart from the ticket refund of Rs 33,000 for the mental agony caused by the cancellation of his flight from Ahmedabad to Chennai by the airlines, during the first wave of Covid-19, citing restrictions in Tamil Nadu.

Ajit S Mungase, who was serving at Kalpakkam nuclear power plant had contacted the airlines on 31 May, 2020 and enquired whether they have services to Chennai the next day. As the airlines executive answered in affirmative, the CISF man booked four tickets for him and his family members, paying Rs 33,650 online.

However, within two hours of him paying the ticket fare, an airlines executive called him and informed that the flight won’t be operating due to restrictions in Tamil Nadu.

Because of this, the CISF man was forced to shell out another Rs 40,000 to arrange a cab for his travel from Ahmedabad to Chennai.

The airlines said in a communication that the fare refund will not be processed, despite repeated e-mail queries and that the amount will be put in a credit shell, his petition stated.

The petitioner cited DGCA (Director general of civil aviation) circulars, dated May 25,2020 which allowed operation of domestic flights and contended that the reasons cited by the airlines is false.

After perusing the submissions made by the CISF man, the consumer forum held that it is the duty of the airlines to refund the booking amount. “The petitioner, through oral and documentary evidence proved that there is deficiency in service. There is no evidence from the airlines to disprove the allegations,” the consumer forum observed and directed the airlines to compensate Rs 68,000 to the CISF man.