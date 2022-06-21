Reporter's dairy: Selective outrage leaves many in Cong fuming!

CHENNAI: A few Congress functionaries from Tamil Nadu might have received a pat on their backs for putting up a grand show against its party leader Rahul Gandhi’s grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), but their outrage against the ruling BJP has left tongues wagging in Sathyamurthy Bhavan.

Not all in the State congress are impressed by the “selective outrage” of its functionaries, especially a few MPs elected from the State.

It was not uncommon to find a few State congress leaders privately complain that the same MPs who braved the brute force of Delhi police for the Gandhis were less visible when the State party had hit the streets for the people, which again has been happening only occasionally in the Dravidian hinterland.

“Did the angry MPs fume in public when people cried foul over the fuel price hike and essential commodity prices shot up,” was the common question raised by the congress leaders rooted to reality.

Sadly, State congress chief KS Alagiri did not allay the doubts of the sceptic few when he recently said in an interview, “What good does it do if they organised more than a couple of agitations against the governor?”

Insiders in the party were indignant about this kind of attitude especially when it would be challenging the BJP in less than a couple of years in the Lok Sabha polls.