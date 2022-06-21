Punjab terror suspect detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Punjab police was detained at the Chennai airport on Monday.

The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh of Punjab. Airport sources said the police registered a case against Harpreet under various sections, including offence of anti national activities in 2020.

Before getting arrested by the police, Harpreet Singh managed to escape abroad. Later, the Punjab police issued LOC to all the airports across the country to nab Harpreet. On Monday night, the immigration officials who were scanning the documents of the passengers, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, found that Harpreet was wanted by the Punjab police and detained him in the Immigration room.

Later, the Punjab police were informed and on Tuesday morning a special police team from Punjab arrived at the Chennai airport they arrested Harpreet and he was taken to Punjab on a flight.