OPS files petition to Avadi police to stop GC meeting

CHENNAI: In the ongoing political turmoil between OPS and EPS over single leadership for the Opposition AIADMK, the former chief minister and AIADMK co-ordinator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday filed a petition at the Avadi Police Commissioner's Office. The petition stated that the AIADMK general body should not be allowed by the police.

On the other side, Edappadi K Palaniswami, the party's co-ordinator also held a meeting with his supporters at his residency on Greenways Road. Several former ministers, senior executives, district secretaries, team administrators and volunteers have been meeting Edappadi Palanisamy to extend their support towards him.

He also said that there is a possibility of unrest due to differences between the two parties, OPS said in the petition.

The OPS side has been pushing for the general assembly to be adjourned. However, the EPS side said that there was no chance for that. Preparations for the next day's general body meeting are in full swing.