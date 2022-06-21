IIT Madras introduces new M.A programmes to attract students

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is introducing new M.A programmes, offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences with the objective of increasing the intake and the pool of candidates who can apply for these programmes.

The Institute is expanding the scope of the MA programme by adding Economics to the already existing streams of Development Studies and English Studies and offering all the three streams as two-year programmes instead of the current five-year integrated MA programmes. These programmes will be offered from the 2023 academic session, a release from the institution on Tuesday said.

There will be 25 seats for Indian students under each stream. These programmes will also be made open to international students on a supernumerary basis. The application process will commence in March/April 2023 and classes will start in July 2023. Instead of HSEE, admission to the two-year M.A. programmes will be made on the basis of a soon-to-be-announced entrance examination.

IIT Madras is hopeful of attracting a more diverse set of candidates by making the MA programmes available after graduation from varied streams.