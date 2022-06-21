Heavy rains to continue in Chennai for the next two days

CHENNAI: For the past two days, Chennai experienced heavy showers and cooler temperatures than usual due to the upper air circulation over Tamil Nadu region. Similar, weather is expected till Thursday, according to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
"Though the Southwest monsoon has not been strong this year in Kerala, it is favourable to Tamil Nadu bringing the maximum temperature down for the past few days. The heavy spell along with thunderstorm activity is likely to continue for the next two days due to prevailing upper atmospheric circulation over TN region," said a senior RMC official.
Till Thursday, the wet weather will be experienced over Chennai, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Erode, Krishnagiri, Thiruvallur and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu. Even other areas in the state to witness light to moderate rain for the same activity.
"The centre issues warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 25. As strong wind to blow at a speed of 35 kmph to 50 kmph over Lakshadweep, Karnataka costal area, southwest Arabian sea, and Kanyakumari coast. Those who have into the deep sea are requested to return," said the official.
On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures in the city dropped by two - three degree Celsius than normal. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.9 degree Celsius and 35.5 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 23.4 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and 23.3 degree Celsius in Meenambakkam.
Weather bloggers stated, "Two straight days of fairly widespread thunderstorms in around Chennai and suburbs. We could see a hatrick due to mid Tropospheric instabilities around North Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, the monsoon to pick up over West Coast as well."
According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, Red Hills received the highest amount of rainfall with 8 cm, Vellore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Nilgiris 7 cm each, Kancheepuram, Chennai - MGR nagar 6 cm each, Chennai - Taramani and Nungambakkam recorded 5 cm rainfall each.