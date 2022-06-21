Heavy rains to continue in Chennai for the next two days

"The centre issues warning for fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 25. As strong wind to blow at a speed of 35 kmph to 50 kmph over Lakshadweep, Karnataka costal area, southwest Arabian sea, and Kanyakumari coast. Those who have into the deep sea are requested to return," said the official.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures in the city dropped by two - three degree Celsius than normal. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.9 degree Celsius and 35.5 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 23.4 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and 23.3 degree Celsius in Meenambakkam.

Weather bloggers stated, "Two straight days of fairly widespread thunderstorms in around Chennai and suburbs. We could see a hatrick due to mid Tropospheric instabilities around North Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, the monsoon to pick up over West Coast as well."

According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, Red Hills received the highest amount of rainfall with 8 cm, Vellore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Nilgiris 7 cm each, Kancheepuram, Chennai - MGR nagar 6 cm each, Chennai - Taramani and Nungambakkam recorded 5 cm rainfall each.