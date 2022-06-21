Failing to clear boards, Class 10 boy kills self in Perumbakkam

(Trigger Warning: This story contains mention of suicide)

CHENNAI: A Class 10 boy killed himself in his house in Perumbakkam since he couldn't clear the board exams.

The deceased, Mukesh of Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam, was studying in a government school in Chintadripet. Police said Mukesh's father passed away a few years ago and his mother Selvi works as a temporary worker in the Ambattur Tangedco office in Ambattur. Mukesh who had appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year could not clear three subjects. On Monday, after checking the results Mukesh was dejected and did not talk with anyone. At night, Mukesh killed himself using a rope. On information, the Perumbakkam police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.