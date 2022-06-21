Chennai-based former techie strives to educate students

In 2006, he was placed at Cognizant Technology Solutions and started his Team Everest journey. With the help of his three friends, he raised Rs 4,000 and donated it to children at Sirumoor. This marked their first contribution. During his time at Cognizant, he worked on the NGO during the weekends and on weekdays he worked 12 - 15 hours a day to manage both. After working for 100 days, he left his job at Cognizant and decided to spend his time volunteering full-time.

What sets apart Team Everest from other NGOs is that they operate differently. Karthee with the help of his Cognizant CSR team and other IT solutions have 25,000 volunteers now who help Team Everest with money, teaching, and also has an online team.

Today Team Everest is offering various scholarships, under various categories like- the ‘I am the change’ scholarship for parentless and single-parented students, for which the registrations for this year are open till the June 30, ‘First penguin club” is a 100-hour skill development program, Speak - out is a spoken English guidance program, ‘Smile 100’ and so on.

Other than scholarships they also offer 30-hour programs on soft skills and also conduct weekly classes that give the final year undergraduates a view of the corporate world on how to land jobs. Karthee and Team Everest are backed majorly by his wife, Vidya. Karthee’s old house in Arani has become a home for old people and his parent’s organs were also donated after their death.

Today, more than 1,850 students receive a full scholarship, many undergraduate and postgraduate students are benefited from the 30-hour workshops, and school kids receive uniforms and books.

Most of the students who received scholarships are now placed in prominent IT solutions, “I dreamed of working at Ambit. I felt that our family is not in its position to admit me to a college, at that point I got this scholarship, because of which I am a techie today,” says Monisha, a beneficiary of the ‘I am the change’ scholarship.

Karthee is passionate about what he does and the ultimate aim of Team Everest is to support the deserving, assist the passionate, and grow a better society for students.

“Team Everest gave shape to my passion and it will continue till my last breath. I believe every child deserves equal access to education irrespective of their background,” says Karthee Vidya.