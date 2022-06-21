51 from Corporation schools record centum in different subjects

Notes via WhatsApp, classmates helped these students score big

A student from a government-affiliated school in Old Washermanpet has scored the highest marks in North Chennai.

UK Abijith (Class 12) of PAK Palanisamy Higher Secondary School, scored 594 out of 600 marks, of which he got 100% in 4 subjects — commerce, economics, accountancy and also business maths.

As he was from an economically weaker family, he’d take tuition for 15 students in classes 6-10 at his house. He would prepare for the board exam after 9 pm only.

“There was no board exam when I was in Class 10 due to the pandemic, and two years of classes were through online. I wanted to score highest marks and get into a good college, I worked hard from the beginning. During the online classes, I did not have a better phone, so I used to attend only one period and would get notes from my classmates. After school, reopened it was helpful for me as my teachers guided me a lot,” said Abijith.

Similarly, Class 12 students from many districts got a good score. Abinaya from Government Higher Secondary School at Sathyamangalam, Villupuram, secured 517 marks out of 600. Since the school was not active with online classes, students would receive notes through WhatsApp groups.

“I studied after the school reopened six months ago and ensured that I stayed focused till board exams. Though we did not have any online classes during the lockdown, teachers guided us when board exams neared. I didn’t prepare with any expectations and at the same time I wasn’t lazy either. So I was able to secure good marks,” she said.