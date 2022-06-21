51 from Corporation schools record centum in different subjects

CHENNAI: Students in Chennai Corporation-run higher secondary schools recorded an 86.53% pass percentage in the State Board Class 12 exams, the results of which were announced on Monday. Students in the corporation’s high schools have recorded a pass percentage of 75.84% in Class 10 board exams.
As many as 2,907 girls and 1,975 boys passed Class 12 exams.
A total of 5,642 corporation school students (3,164 girls and 2,478 boys) wrote the exams held this year. As many as 51 students scored centum in various subjects including mathematics, chemistry, computer science, economics and commerce.
Puliyur Chennai Higher Secondary School topped the 32 corporation-run higher secondary schools with a pass percentage of 98.61% followed by Saidapet Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School with 98.28% and Pulla Avenue Chennai HS School with 97.63%. Thirteen corporation schools in the city had secured a pass percentage of over 90%.
In Class 10 results, Chennai high schools recorded a pass percentage of 75.84% with 2,628 girls and 2,262 boys passing the exams.
Two students have scored centum in Social Science subject. As many as 24 students scored over 451 marks, 148 students scored between 401 and 450 marks, and 359 students scored in the range of 351-400 marks.
Choolaimedu Chennai High School recorded a 100% pass percentage among the 38 corporation-run high schools. Washermenpet Chennai Urdu High School and Pulla Avenue Chennai High School secured 97.67% and 97.56% pass percentages respectively to emerge second and third.
Notes via WhatsApp, classmates helped these students score big
A student from a government-affiliated school in Old Washermanpet has scored the highest marks in North Chennai.
UK Abijith (Class 12) of PAK Palanisamy Higher Secondary School, scored 594 out of 600 marks, of which he got 100% in 4 subjects — commerce, economics, accountancy and also business maths.
As he was from an economically weaker family, he’d take tuition for 15 students in classes 6-10 at his house. He would prepare for the board exam after 9 pm only.
“There was no board exam when I was in Class 10 due to the pandemic, and two years of classes were through online. I wanted to score highest marks and get into a good college, I worked hard from the beginning. During the online classes, I did not have a better phone, so I used to attend only one period and would get notes from my classmates. After school, reopened it was helpful for me as my teachers guided me a lot,” said Abijith.
Similarly, Class 12 students from many districts got a good score. Abinaya from Government Higher Secondary School at Sathyamangalam, Villupuram, secured 517 marks out of 600. Since the school was not active with online classes, students would receive notes through WhatsApp groups.
“I studied after the school reopened six months ago and ensured that I stayed focused till board exams. Though we did not have any online classes during the lockdown, teachers guided us when board exams neared. I didn’t prepare with any expectations and at the same time I wasn’t lazy either. So I was able to secure good marks,” she said.