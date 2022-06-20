Unable to repay loans to mobile apps, man kills self in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man killed himself at his residence in Choolaimedu, allegedly depressed over his inability to repay loans he obtained from online money lending apps. The deceased, P Pandian, lived with his family at Bajanai koil street in Choolaimedu.

Around 3.30 pm on Monday, his mother alerted neighbours after Pandian did not come out of his room. When neighbours broke into the door, Pandian was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police secured Pandian and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Preliminary investigations revealed that Pandian had obtained Rs 15,000 loan from a money lending app and was struggling to pay back. Further investigations are underway to find out if he was harassed by agents of the lending app.