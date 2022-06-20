Teen on his way to Kabbadi match electrocuted to death in Mangadu

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy — a class 10 student — was electrocuted when he came in contact with a livewire near his residence in Mangadu. The victim, police said, was on his way to watch a Kabaddi tournament in his neighbourhood when the incident happened.

The deceased M Rithik was a resident of Moulivakkam and was studying Class 10 at a government school there. On Saturday night, he was walking to the Ambedkar ground in his neighbourhood to watch the Kabaddi tournament, when he came in contact with a low hanging live wire and was thrown several feet away.

He was moved to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Mangadu police secured the boy’s body and sent it to Kilpauk government hospital for post mortem.