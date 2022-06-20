City

Teen on his way to Kabbadi match electrocuted to death in Mangadu

He was moved to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Mangadu police secured the boy’s body and sent it to Kilpauk government hospital for post mortem.
Teen on his way to Kabbadi match electrocuted to death in Mangadu
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy — a class 10 student — was electrocuted when he came in contact with a livewire near his residence in Mangadu. The victim, police said, was on his way to watch a Kabaddi tournament in his neighbourhood when the incident happened.

The deceased M Rithik was a resident of Moulivakkam and was studying Class 10 at a government school there. On Saturday night, he was walking to the Ambedkar ground in his neighbourhood to watch the Kabaddi tournament, when he came in contact with a low hanging live wire and was thrown several feet away.

He was moved to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Mangadu police secured the boy’s body and sent it to Kilpauk government hospital for post mortem.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Mangadu police
Boy electrocuted in Chennai
Electrocuted in Mangadu
Kabaddi tournament death
Kilpauk government hospital
Mangadu boy death
M Rithik
Current wire death in Chennai

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in