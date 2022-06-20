Man arrested for serial break-ins in Purasawalkam

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man for serial break-ins in Purasawalkam .

N Devilal(38), a resident of Shanmugarayan street in Purasawalkam, in his complaint said that, on Saturday (June 18), he was sleeping in his house, when the break-in happened. Two mobile phones and Rs 15,000 cash was missing from the house.

Vepery police, on perusing CCTV footage zeroed in on the accused, S Tamilselvan from Purasawalkam.

The stolen properties were recovered from him and investigation revealed that he was also involved in another break-in, on the same street, where he stole a laptop and was also involved in similar offences.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody