Flight services affected due to heavy rain in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following heavy rain, the flight services were affected in the Chennai airport in the wee hours of Monday.

The flights which arrived from Germany, Doha, Dubai and Mumbai were diverted to Hyderabad and Bangalore. 12 flights which arrived from Malaysia, Thailand, Delhi, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Mangalore, and Tiruchy were asked to wait in the air till the weather got cleared and they landed at the Chennai airport after a delay of one hour. The Flights which were supposed to depart from Chennai were also affected due to heavy rain. The flights which were scheduled to depart from Chennai to Singapore, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Pune were delayed up to one hour. However, the flights were not cancelled due to the bad weather.