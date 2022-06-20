Express trains cancelled between Chengalpattu and Egmore tomorrow

CHENNAI: Train no 12606 Karaikudi - Chennai Egmore Express leaving Karaikudi at 5.05 hrs and train no 12635 Chennai Egmore- Vaigai Superfast Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 13.40 hrs on June 22 would be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Chennai Egmore due to line block permitted at Tambaram Yard from 9.55 hrs to13.55 hrs.

Train no 22403 Puducherry - New Delhi Express leaving Puducherry junction at 9.55 hrs on June 22 will be diverted via Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Perambur and Korukkupet by skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore.

The train will be provided with an additional stoppage at Perambur station.