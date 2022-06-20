CMWSSB told to plug entry of raw sewage into Mambalam canal

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, additional chief secretary, Shiv Das Meena directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board officials to plug the raw sewage being let into the Mambalam canal from some residential areas and provide sewage connections to those localities.

Meena along with Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and CMWSSB managing director R Kirloshkumar inspected the ongoing desilting works on Mambalam canal from Vidyodaya Main Road to Nandanam where it flows into Adyar river.

An official release said that during the inspection, the additional chief secretary instructed CMWSSB MD to plug raw sewage being let into the Mambalam canal from some residential areas along the canal and directed to take steps to provide sewage connections to such residential localities.

The 5.7 km long Mambalam canal was one among the 30 waterways which runs a total distance of 48.80 km under the maintenance of the corporation. The desilting of Mambalam canal has been taken up as part of the pre-monsoon works. The release said that Meena inspected robotic excavator desilting on the canal and works underway at Vidyodaya main road, GN Chetty Road, Giriyappa road, Vijayaraghava road and Venkat Narayana road.

Meanwhile, Mayor R Priya inspected the stormwater drain works underway in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Zone. She inspected 620 m SWD work on Pulianthope Main road at a cost of Rs 7.41 crore and 430 m SWD on Powder Mill road. As part of Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme, she reviewed the works underway on 5,163 m SWD on Veera Street in Ward 72 at a cost of Rs 23 crore.