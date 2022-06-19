TN pvt hospitals told to share patients' details with symptoms

CHENNAI: In a move to ensure tracking all the Covid cases are reported in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has directed private clinics and hospitals to share the details of patients who have Covid like symptoms.

In an order, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi pointed out that the cases in the city are increasing. "Over a period of one week, the number of cases has increased from 94 to 250. According to TN Public Health Act, 1939, Covid is a notifiable disease," he said.

The order expressed that certain private clinics/hospitals and general practitioners are treating persons with symptoms and not notifying the same to the Corporation.Cases are advised to be in home quarantine by private hospitals and the same is not notified to the civic body. "Due to this, cases are going unnoticed which leads to further spread of infection."

The order has instructed the hospitals to provide names of the patients, addresses, phone numbers and type of symptoms they have. The hospitals have been asked to send the details on a daily basis to gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in. This will enable testing of all the patients.

Bedi also warned the hospitals and clinics of punishment under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939 and Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, if they fail to comply.