Thousands of people throng Kasimedu fish market after annual ban
"Those who went in mechanised boats to the deep sea for catch are expected to bring more tonnes of fishes than usual after 15 days. So, the rates will decrease further and remain stable untill there is a shortage in supply," he added.
Additionally, with the annual ban started in Kerala recently. Fishes will be supplied from Kasimedu market for the next two months.
On Sunday, seer fish (vanjiram) reduced from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,000 per kg, red snapper crab sold for Rs 300 per kg, black pomfret Rs 500 per kg, prawns Rs 350 per kg, trevally Rs 450 - Rs 500 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 250 per kg.
Meanwhile, during the annual fishing ban period the Tamil Nadu government gives Rs 5,000 for fishermen. But this year, out of 100 fishermen families only 40 received the subsidy money.
"The government stated that due to lack of money they could not provide during the ban period. However, assured the remaining fishermen that they will deposit the money in accounts by the end of this month.
We have not experienced such situations previously. During the election manifesto they promised to increase the subsidy from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 but not executed," explained T Mukesh, another fishermen at Kasimedu.
Indian Fishermen Association demand to increase the subsidy amount to Rs 15,000 during the 61 days annual fishing ban.
Also as the boats are not used for two months the particles were rusted, we urge the government to provide at least Rs 3 lakh which will cover the maintenance charges, said MD Dayala, President of Indian fishermen association.
In addition, as the ban period occurs before the school and college adacemic years starts. They are unable to pay fees, so they request the state government to take over the education fees of the fishermen children.