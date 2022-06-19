Thousands of people throng Kasimedu fish market after annual ban
Kasimedu fish marketManivasagan
City

Thousands of people throng Kasimedu fish market after annual ban

Seafood lovers thronged Kasimedu fish market on the first Sunday after the end of 61 days annual fishing ban. Though 70 per cent trawlers ventured into the sea, fishermen were able to catch 10 tonnes of fishes which lead to decrease in the prices after two months.
Dt Next Bureau

"Those who went in mechanised boats to the deep sea for catch are expected to bring more tonnes of fishes than usual after 15 days. So, the rates will decrease further and remain stable untill there is a shortage in supply," he added.

Manivasagan

Additionally, with the annual ban started in Kerala recently. Fishes will be supplied from Kasimedu market for the next two months.

Manivasagan
Manivasagan

On Sunday, seer fish (vanjiram) reduced from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,000 per kg, red snapper crab sold for Rs 300 per kg, black pomfret Rs 500 per kg, prawns Rs 350 per kg, trevally Rs 450 - Rs 500 per kg, anchovy (nethili) Rs 250 per kg.

Manivasagan

Meanwhile, during the annual fishing ban period the Tamil Nadu government gives Rs 5,000 for fishermen. But this year, out of 100 fishermen families only 40 received the subsidy money.

Manivasagan

"The government stated that due to lack of money they could not provide during the ban period. However, assured the remaining fishermen that they will deposit the money in accounts by the end of this month.

Manivasagan

We have not experienced such situations previously. During the election manifesto they promised to increase the subsidy from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 but not executed," explained T Mukesh, another fishermen at Kasimedu.

Manivasagan

Indian Fishermen Association demand to increase the subsidy amount to Rs 15,000 during the 61 days annual fishing ban.

Manivasagan

Also as the boats are not used for two months the particles were rusted, we urge the government to provide at least Rs 3 lakh which will cover the maintenance charges, said MD Dayala, President of Indian fishermen association.

Manivasagan

In addition, as the ban period occurs before the school and college adacemic years starts. They are unable to pay fees, so they request the state government to take over the education fees of the fishermen children.

Manivasagan

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Kasimedu Fish Market
kasimedu
Kasimedu market
Fish market
Annual fishing ban
Best fish market
Fish markets in Chennai
sea foods in Kasimedu market
best sea foods in Chennai
Kasimedu market pics
vanjiram fish price in Kasimedu
nethili fish price in Kasimedu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in