Techie held for trespassing with fake flight ticket to send off wife
CHENNAI: A 43-year-old software engineer who trespassed into the Chennai airport with a fake flight ticket, allegedly to send-off his wife was arrested by the airport police on Sunday.

He was let off on a station bail. The techie, Sasikumar is a native of Thirusuzhali in Virudhunagar district.

Police said that he was working as a software engineer in Canada for several years.

On Saturday, around 6 pm, Sasikumar managed to get through the CISF security by showing a fake air-ticket and entered into the departure terminal at Chennai international airport.

Around 9 pm, when he was exiting the airport, he was intercepted by CISF. Since he gave contradictory answers, he was handed over to the Airport police. Sasikumar told police that he made the fake ticket to send off his wife. He was booked under various sections including trespassing and arrested and later released on bail.

