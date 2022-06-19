Second phase of 'trail of Madras' to begin from June 26

CHENNAI: A city based cycling group along with Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited organised a cycling ride to highlight each nation's presence in Chennai to showcase the Global Heritage of Madras in March.

The team is set to begin the second phase of trail for the next three months starting from June 26.

Initially, they aimed at 25 participants per trail and it saw double the numbers in participation during the first phase of four trails held during March, April and first week of May.

"The trails have been a resounding success with a total of about 125 km distance covered within the city just focusing on the heritage of Madras, " said Ramanujar Moulana of Cycling Yogis.

The second phase to be held in June, July and August where six more cycling ride are being scheduled and that includes intersting themes focusing on World Wars in Madras, the Ancient Madras Trail of Tirumailai, Tiruvallikeni and Tiruvottiyur, the Scottish and Irish Trail of Madras, the unique North Chennai Trail, Medical Heritage Trail of Madras and Street Names and Charity Trail of Madras.

"Our prior aim is to promote cycling among the public as bicycle Tourism forms an important part of Eco Tourism based activities. We have been receiving huge support from the state tourism department for this initiative, " said another cyclist.

The rides will start and finish at Island Ground and cover a distance of 40 km to 50 km within the city depending.

It will be held on six Sundays between June and August.