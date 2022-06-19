Reporter's Diary: The name-calling by a State minister

CHENNAI: After his inspection at the Minnagam, a 24X7 customer care cell, on Sunday, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji called State BJP leader, an idiot, during a media interaction.

The minister was at the TANGEDCO headquarters to mark one year of its launch and addressed his fourth press meet in the last 8 days.

Senthilbalaji’s inspection of the customer care cell was scheduled at 7 am, as he was leaving for Scotland on Sunday morning. As he was leaving on a five-day tour to study the viability of the off-shore wind power project in the UK and Scotland, he had lined up a series of review meetings in the city.

On June 12, he inspected the ongoing construction works of the 800 MW North Chennai Supercritical Thermal Power Project at Ennore followed by his visit to the 660 MW X 2 Ennore SEZ STP work site on June 14. Both the days he met the media.

After every review meeting, the minister addresses the press and never misses an opportunity to hit out at his political rival, BJP State president K Annamalai, who has been raising corruption charges against him.

On Sunday, he called Annamalai an ‘idiot’ and pointed out he doesn’t want to waste his time replying to the BJP leader.