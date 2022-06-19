Drunk man falls from flyover, dies

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died while his friend survived with injuries after they fell from a height of 20 feet after their bike hit a parapet wall on a flyover along Maduravoyal by-pass road on Sunday morning.

Police said that both occupants were drunk at the time of the accident. The deceased, Chandru, worked in a private engineering firm in Gummidipoondi, while the pillion rider, Vikram (24) works at a hair salon.

During the early hours of Sunday, they were traveling from Tambaram towards Madhavaram when the accident happened. Police said that when they were travelling along the Maduravoyal by-pass, the rider failed to notice the arms diverging and the bike hit the ledge.

While the two-wheeler remained on the flyover, both occupants were thrown off the flyover from a height of 20 feet.

Passerby noticed the fall and alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and rescued both men. Chandru was killed on the spot and was declared dead at the hospital, police said. Vikram is undergoing treatment at Stanley Hospital.

The Madhavaram traffic investigation wing has registered a case of drunk driving and rash driving and are investigating.