Custodial death case: Family receives body after CB-CID begins probe

CHENNAI: The family of custodial death victim, S Rajasekar, collected his body after autopsy on Friday evening, after a week’s resistance. The 33-year-old history sheeter was picked up by the Kodungaiyur police last Sunday for a property-theft case, according to the police. His family, however claimed that he was picked up on Saturday.

After CB-CID began probing into the incident, the family agreed to receive the body. A team of cops led by an assistant commissioner of police visited the Kodungaiyur police station and conducted inquiries with the cops involved, sources said.

The team also visited the police outpost at Eveready Colony in Kodungaiyur, 1 km away from the police station, where Rajasekar had collapsed during enquiry.

City police have suspended five cops – Inspector George Miller, sub inspector Kannappan and constables, Jayasekar, Manivannan and Sathyamoorthy within hours of Rajasekar’s death

The preliminary autopsy report on custodial death victim, S Rajasekar had revealed that he had four injuries on his body. An abrasion injury on his right forearm was caused 24 hours before his death, while an injury on his left knee was inflicted 3-5 days prior to his death, according to the report.

However, the injuries cannot be attributed as a cause of death, the preliminary report had stated. The autopsy was conducted in the presence of a magistrate and videographed. Other tests including visceral analysis are yet to be conducted, which will reveal the cause of death.

Citing the preliminary autopsy reports, Additional commissioner, TS Anbu had stated that the deceased was in police custody only for 10 hours and the initial reports too clearly indicate that there was no custodial torture.