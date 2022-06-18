Woman dies while chasing mice in Pallavaram house

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old woman died while she was chasing mice in her house in Pallavaram on Friday.

The deceased was identified Lakshmi of Mahalakshmi Nagar in Pozhichalur and her husband Senthil, was a load auto driver. Police said on Friday night a mice entered the house and soon Lakshmi along with her 12-year-old son was chasing mice and was trying to catch it. Police said while she was running in the portico of the house, Lakshmi became unconscious and fell on the stairs.

Soon, her son shouted for help and the neighbours who rushed to the spot took Lakshmi to the nearby Private hospital from there he was referred to the Chromepet GH but there she was declared brought dead.

On information, the Shankar Nagar police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem. Police said Lakshmi got injured on her forehead while she fell on the stairs and are inquiring whether she died due to the injury and if there is some other reason.