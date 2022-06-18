Stop line violation: 6,037 cases booked in 2 days in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a special drive by city traffic police, more than 6,000 cases were booked for stop line violations in the past two days. The move is to sensitise motorists and will continue in the coming days, police said.

At most of the junctions, motorists are violating the traffic stop line, causing obstruction as well as nuisance to other road users and pedestrians.

Sometimes, they even block the carriage way obstructing the movement of emergency vehicles, an official release said.

A special drive was conducted on Thursday and Friday and a total of 6,037 cases were registered against stop line violations, of which 3,228 cases were booked on Thursday and 2,809 cases on Friday.

The owners or driver/rider for the vehicles were penalised as per law.

In addition, police personnel at the junctions photographed the violators and are sending challans to them. Some were brought to the side of the road and penalised as per law and also created awareness.