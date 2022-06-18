Rs 62 lakh generated through sale of dry waste in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has generated a revenue of Rs 62 lakh through sale of dry waste segregated from garbage between May 27 to June 10.

According to a civic body press release, during the period, more than 5.85 lakh kilograms of dry waste have been sold.

Dry waste are being recycled at resources recovery centers and material recovery centers across the city. In total, Rs 62.78 lakh earned.

Similarly, as much as 14,361 kilograms of organic manure produced from wet waste have been sold during the period and a revenue of Rs 1.33 lakh generated.

In total, around 5,500 tonnes of garbage is collected every day in the city, which are being sent to segregation.