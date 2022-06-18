Reporter's Diary: Vikram’s hit gives hope to MNM workers, followers

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan could be the happiest person in this State for the past two weeks, thanks to the recent blockbuster Vikram. Not merely as the producer and actor but also as the president of Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM), Kamal should be delighted with the film’s performance.

MNM workers who are longing for an electoral success since the 2019 LS polls are enthralled with the success of the gangster thriller since it brings back-to-back crowds to the theatres.

While Kamal’s party’s poor show in the local body elections raised questions of its’ survival, the magic of Vikram’s box office performance has given a new lease of hope to the followers of MNM.

There continues to be a massive race among the opposition parties like the AIADMK, BJP, PMK, and NTK to attain the main Opposition title in TN. However, the silence of MNM in claiming the place is seen as an evasion tactic by the actor. With the success of Vikram, the MNM workers are affirming that their party will get more publicity, and be able to reach out to the public better now.

Sensing the situation, Kamal has also used the circumstances to favour his party by conducting a political event called ‘Kamal’s blood commune’ at MNM headquarters, according to the workers.