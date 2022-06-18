GCC squad to coordinate stormwater drains work, file reports

CHENNAI: In a bid to intensify action against encroachments, debris and illegal sewer connections to stormwater drains, the Greater Chennai Corporation has constituted zonal level inter departmental squads to coordinate the action.

According to a proceeding issued by Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, inter departmental zonal squads will be formed zone wise for removal of encroachment, clearing of debris and plugging of illegal sewer connection, the squad will be headed by the respective Zonal Executive Engineers.

"The squads should be in coordination with the police department and traffic wing and others. Each squad should be composed of an assistant executive engineer, an assistant or junior engineer, an additional divisional engineer, 10 road workers and 5 malaria workers," Bedi said.

The squads will be provided bob cats, earth movers, lorries, minivan and wireless sets. The minivans will have banners named as zonal level flying squad - 'Chennai Managaratchi Theevira Parakkum Padai'.

The squads will inspect all the arterial roads and commercial areas within their respective zones for removal of encroachments, clearing of debris, plugging of illegal sewer connections on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of every week.

The Commissioner also instructed the squads to send the prior programme for removal of encroachment, clearing of debris and plugging of illegal sewer connections to the head office. Also, the action taken reports should be sent to the head office which will be reviewed by the Commissioner.