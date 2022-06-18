Cop donates blood, saves tribal woman

MADURAI: Timely help from a policeman in Dindigul helped to save the life of a tribal woman.

The 40-year-old tribal woman Vasantha, who resides at Sempadiyuthu village near Thandikudi, was admitted to Dindigul Government Hospital due to complications in uterus. The tribal woman was in desperately in need of blood, sources said on Saturday.

As it came to the knowledge of Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran, he shared the need for blood with Naxal Special Division. Sarathkumar, a cop from the Division and resident of Pithalaipatti village volunteered and donated blood at the right time. “The cops belonging from the Division have been maintaining a good rapport with the tribal community and extending all possible help,” the SP said.