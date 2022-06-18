Adequate supply: Veg prices down by 20% at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: Traders visiting Koyambedu vegetable market were able to stock more vegetables on Saturday, thanks to the decrease in the price by over 20 per cent.

"Currently the market is receiving over 450 truckloads of vegetables and there is decrease of prices by 10 - 20 per cent. When the rates surged consumption of products went down drastically. But from June 2, we witnessed brisk sale almost after a long gap in the market due to marriages, " said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

Traders are worried that the prices may surge again after 15 days. Because Ooty and neighbouring states - Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka had started receiving heavy rains.

"If the shower continues for the next few days there will be crop damage again. And the market will face shortage in supply leading to escalation of prices by 20 - 25 per cent," explained R Srinivasan, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.

Tomato sold for Rs 40- Rs 50 per kg, beans Rs 50- Rs 60 per kg, broad beans and carrots Rs 30- Rs 40, drumstick Rs 30 per kg, onion Rs 20-Rs 40 per kg.

As the summer season has almost ended, the watery vegetables prices dropped and sold below Rs 20 per kg.