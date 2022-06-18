3, including policewoman, waylaid in Chennai

CHENNAI: At least three waylaying incidents were reported in the Chennai since Friday night, including that of a woman constable, who was relieved of her gold chain near Egmore.

Police sources said that the constable, Priya, who was in civil clothes was riding along the police officer’s mess in Egmore towards her quarters when a bike borne duo intercepted her and relieved her of her two sovereign gold chain.

The incident happened around midnight.

Egmore police are investigating.

In another incident near Perambur, Abinesh (23), a food delivery agent who was on his way to deliver food was intercepted on the Murasoli Maaran flyover by a duo, during the early hours of Saturday. The duo brandished a knife at Abinesh and took his mobile phone and Rs 1,000 cash and fled the scene.

In Burma colony near Tondiarpet, a 25-year-old who fled after snatching mobile phone from a college student was caught by the public, while his accomplice, a teenager managed to escape.

Dineshwaran, a college student was returning home after attending a wedding reception, when he was hit by a stone by a biker duo. As Dineshwaran suffered in pain, the duo snatched the mobile phone in his hand and fled. While fleeing, the bike hit an autorickshaw and the occupants suffered a fall. Public rounded up the accused, Moosa Khan and handed him over to the police.

Vepery police are investigating the incident.